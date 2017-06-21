BEIJING (AP) — A White House official says the Chinese government has invited Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to visit Beijing later this year.
It’s not clear whether President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law would accept the invitation, or when a trip would be.
The official commented Tuesday on condition of anonymity because nothing has been formally announced.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman says he noted reports of the invitation but was unaware of the specifics.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Boeing admits its 747 ‘Queen of the Skies’ has no future as passenger plane
- Seattle police transcript of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles: 'I don't have a Taser' WATCH
- Lesson in bias: Columbia City, I hear you loud and clear | Nicole Brodeur
The invitation from China underscores the influential roles that Kushner and Ivanka Trump hold in Trump’s administration, including in matters of foreign policy.
Both have been at the center of a group of advisers helping Trump navigate his turbulent first few months in office.
___
Associated Press writer Catherine Lucey in Washington contributed to this report.