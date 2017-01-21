BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities say they are investigating the former Communist Party chief and mayor of the port city of Tianjin for bribery.

State media reported Sunday that Huang Xingguo is suspected of accepting bribes during his time leading Tianjin, a sprawling city of 15 million near Beijing.

Huang was mayor when a massive explosion at a chemical storage warehouse in the city exploded, killing 173 people. The state-run Xinhua News Agency on Sunday did not immediately link his arrest to the explosion, though other high-ranking officials in Tianjin have also faced investigations in the wake of the accident.

Huang was expelled from the Communist Party earlier this month.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature anti-corruption campaign has targeted officials and party cadres at all levels of government.