BEIJING (AP) — China is warning India not to underestimate its determination to safeguard what it considers sovereign territory amid an ongoing standoff between the two neighbors over a contested region high in the Himalayas.

Defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian said Monday that China continues to demand Indian troops pull back from the Doklam Plateau, an area also claimed by Indian ally Bhutan where Chinese teams had been building a road toward India’s border.

Wu said China’s determination to defend its territory was “unshakable,” adding it is “easier to shake a mountain than to shake the People’s Liberation Army.”

India has called for both sides to withdraw forces and negotiate.

New Delhi sent troops across the border last month after Chinese troops began working to extend southward the road from Yadong in Tibet.