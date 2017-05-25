BEIJING (AP) — China has executed a former top police official convicted of murder and other crimes in a case that drew accusations of torture and abuse of justice from his family.

State media report that Zhao Liping was put to death on Friday after his death sentence was upheld by the Supreme People’s Court. Zhao was also convicted of bribe taking and illegal possession of firearms.

While state media hailed Zhao’s conviction as a milestone in the country’s crackdown on misbehaving officials, his brother alleged he’d been sentenced in a show trial, raising issues of justice that are rarely aired in politically sensitive, often tightly scripted cases.

Zhao had wielded enormous power over his fellow citizens as police chief of the vast Inner Mongolia region. He had denied the charges against him.