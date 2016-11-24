BEIJING (AP) — An announcement on a Chinese human rights monitoring website says the site’s editor has been detained on suspicion of subverting state power.
The website Minsheng Guancha reported late Thursday that editor Liu Feiyue was taken away earlier this month by police in the central Chinese city of Suizhou. The site says Liu’s family has been told he is under investigation for subversion, a vaguely defined charge often leveled against human rights activists and dissidents.
Founded in 2006, Liu’s website documents protests, land seizures, unannounced detentions and other alleged human rights violations.
The crime of subversion of state power carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
An official who answered the phone at the Suizhou public security bureau said he had no knowledge of Liu’s detention.
