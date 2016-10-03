AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A children’s center in China, a bridge in Iran and a park in Denmark are among the six winners of the Aga Khan Award for Architecture.

The winners were announced on Monday in the United Arab Emirates city of Al Ain. The awards are handed out once every three years and are meant to celebrate architecture that serves and embraces Muslim culture.

The network is headed by Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of millions of Ismaili Muslims who belong to an offshoot of the Shiite sect.

Two projects from Bangladesh also won the award — a community center and a mosque. The sixth winner was a university building in Lebanon by the firm of Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid who died earlier this year.