BEIJING (AP) — A lawyer says a Chinese court has convicted two rights activists detained since they supported pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2014 on charges of inciting subversion of state power.

The convictions Friday of women’s rights activist Su Changlan and online commentator Chen Qitang are the latest in an ongoing crackdown on civil society.

Their lawyer, Liu Xiaoyuan, said he believes their convictions are a direct result of photos and comments they posted about the Hong Kong protests. The verdict posted online by Liu doesn’t mention Hong Kong.

The two have been detained since October 2014 during the protests and a crackdown in mainland China in which rights groups said at least 100 people were detained for expressing support.

Amnesty International called for the pair’s immediate release.