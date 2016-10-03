BEIJING (AP) — China says it’s concerned about the death of a Syracuse University student from Beijing whose body was found near his apartment.

The Chinese consulate in New York issued a statement Tuesday about the death of 23-year-old Yuan Xiaopeng, a Syracuse student who was found dead after gunshots were reported Friday night at his apartment complex.

The local sheriff’s office said Saturday that no suspects had been identified.

The consulate said it had received assurances that local authorities “attached great importance” to Yuan’s case and that they would ensure that Chinese students were safe. It called on Syracuse University to assist relatives of Yuan who were coming to the United States.

More than 300,000 Chinese are estimated to be enrolled in American universities.