UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China’s U.N. ambassador is calling for a reduction in tensions and a return to talks aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula following North Korea’s latest ballistic missile tests.
Liu Jieyi told reporters as he headed into Wednesday’s closed Security Council consultations on the launches that all countries need to fully implement U.N. sanctions resolutions and “not do anything to exacerbate tensions.”
His comments follow China’s calls earlier Wednesday for North Korea to suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for a halt in joint military exercises conducted by the U.S. and North Korea.
The Security Council late Tuesday strongly condemned the North’s missile tests and “increasingly destabilizing behavior” and defiance of its resolutions. It said the missile activity increases tensions in the region and beyond.
