BEIJING (AP) — Chinese websites are censoring “Kim Fatty the Third,” a nickname widely used to disparage North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after officials from his country reportedly conveyed their displeasure in a meeting with their Chinese counterparts.

Searches for the Chinese words “Jin San Pang” on the search engine Baidu and microblogging platform Weibo returned no results this week.

The nickname pokes fun at Kim’s girth and his status as the third generation of the Kim family to rule the world’s only hereditary communist dynasty. It’s especially popular among young, irreverent Chinese who tend to look down on their country’s would-be ally.

Relations between China and North Korea have been strained by the North’s nuclear weapons program.