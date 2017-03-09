BEIJING (AP) — China has issued a report on rights abuses in the United States, assailing what it calls America’s “terrible human rights problems,” including police brutality, high levels of incarceration, racial prejudice and dirty politics.
The report issued Thursday by the Cabinet Information Office is a tit-for-tat response to the U.S. State Department’s annual report on human rights around the world that said repression and coercion of those involved in civil and political rights in China remained “severe.”
As in previous years, China’s report accused the U.S. of sitting in judgment of the human rights situation in other nations while ignoring its own problems.
Mainly citing facts and figures from the U.S. media and civil rights groups, the report focused heavily on what it called a deterioration of race relations in 2016.
