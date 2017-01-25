OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Police say a group of elementary school students witnessed a woman get shot at their bus stop.

Authorities say six children at the bus stop fled the scene and none was injured when a man approached a woman and shot her during an argument that turned physical. The woman has been hospitalized.

Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan says officers have obtained warrants charging 42-year-old Roland Eugene Simms with attempted murder in Tuesday morning’s shooting near Forest Heights Elementary in Oxon Hill.

The department said Simms surrendered Wednesday at a police station.

Investigators aren’t releasing any more details about her for her own protection in the domestic violence case. It’s unclear whether any of the children at the bus stop are related to the victim.