UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. report on the situation of children affected by armed conflict in Colombia says that despite important advances in peace agreements with rebels, activities carried out by demobilized groups continue to threaten the wellbeing of minors.

In the report issued Monday, Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called on rebels to ensure that all children under 18 are removed from its ranks and that their reintegration be made a top priority.

The report said that while there was a decline in the intensity of the conflict: “Grave violations against children continued, often as a consequence of intermittent fighting between parties to conflict, as well as activities carried out by post-demobilization armed groups … related to the control of territory for drug trafficking, extortion, illegal mining, prostitution and human trafficking.”