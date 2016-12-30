AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Children can be heard screaming “just stop daddy” on a 911 call made from the home of a South Carolina legislator accused of beating his wife and pointing a gun at her.
Media outlets reported details of 911 calls released Friday.
Republican Rep. Chris Corley of Graniteville is charged with two felonies. Corley’s wife told deputies he stopped hitting her late Monday only after noticing she was bleeding.
Corley said his wife tried to punch him after accusing him of cheating.
Most Read Stories
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- India jet-fighter deal poses threat to Boeing, Lockheed jobs in U.S.
- New area code coming for Western Washington in 2017
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Homeland Security agents took $15M in bribes, closed their eyes
In the first 911 call to Aiken city police, no one talks to the operator but “please stop” can be heard repeatedly. That prompted the dispatcher to call Aiken County 911, saying she heard “children screaming for help and begging for their father to stop.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.