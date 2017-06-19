ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — The nine children of a woman killed by her police officer ex-husband are suing the New Jersey department where he worked and several other law-enforcement agencies.

The wrongful-death lawsuit recently filed in U.S. District Court says the agencies failed to properly discipline Neptune Township Sgt. Philip Seidle and didn’t properly report and investigate domestic violence that occurred at the family’s home. The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Seidle was off-duty when he shot and killed his ex-wife, Tamara Wilson-Seidle, with his service weapon after a car chase in June 2015. Their 7-year-old daughter was in the car at the time.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and child endangerment, and was sentenced in September to 30 years in prison.