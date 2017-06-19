ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — The nine children of a woman killed by her police officer ex-husband are suing the New Jersey department where he worked and several other law enforcement agencies.

The wrongful death lawsuit recently filed in U.S. District Court says the agencies failed to properly discipline Neptune Township Sgt. Philip Seidle and didn’t properly report and investigate domestic violence that occurred at the family’s home, the Asbury Park Press reported (http://on.app.com/2ssJ6hz ). The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

Seidle was off duty when he shot and killed his ex-wife, Tamara Wilson-Seidle, with his service weapon after a car chase in June 2015. Their 7-year-old daughter was in the car at the time.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and child endangerment and was sentenced in September to 30 years in prison.

The Seidles made seven domestic violence calls to police over a 21-year period, according to investigators. Philip Seidle was suspended twice after two separate calls. However, the Neptune Police Department never fired him during those two decades.

Seidle kicked his ex-wife while she was pregnant, threatened her with a gun and abused her emotionally, according to divorce documents.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni instituted an oversight policy after investigating the case. The policy requires police departments to notify the prosecutor’s office when an officer is involved in domestic violence.