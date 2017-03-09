PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two children in Oregon have been infected with E. coli in an outbreak connected to a soy nut butter.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/9bxKri ) neither sibling in Clackamas County had to be hospitalized, according to Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director of acute and communicable disease at the Oregon Public Health Division.
The outbreak has spread to nine states, affecting 16 people. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says eight people have been hospitalized and five have suffered kidney failure.
A child in Washington state developed kidney failure, according to Bill Marler, a food safety lawyer representing the family. The child is now out of the hospital.
Federal authorities identified I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter and a related granola as the culprit. The company has recalled those products.
Cieslak says consumers should return the product or throw it out.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com
