RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two children were hurt by shattered glass when a teen was shot and wounded in front of a South Florida day care.
The Palm Beach Post (https://goo.gl/0c8EYv ) reports that the shooting happened Thursday outside FantastiKids Academy in Riviera Beach.
Police spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown says a teenager riding a bicycle near the day care was struck by several bullets from a drive-by shooting. He was taken to a nearby hospital and expected to survive. The children hit by glass were also hospitalized.
Police Chief Clarence Williams says the teen also was shot last month and is refusing to cooperate with investigators. Police say they’ve identified the shooters and are obtaining warrants for their arrests.
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com
