SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man who slashed his throat with a razor blade during his child sex abuse trial in Southern California has been sentenced to 46 years to life in prison.
Fifty-seven-year-old Jeffrey Scott Jones was sentenced Friday in Orange County.
Prosecutors say the former Huntington Park English teacher repeatedly raped one of his 13-year-old students in 2012 and 2013, threatening to ruin her life if she told anyone.
Jones was convicted last October of continuous sexual abuse and sexual assault of a child. Moments after the verdict, he pulled out a smuggled razor blade and sliced himself.
He slumped on a courtroom table and was treated at a hospital.
