NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old girl was killed and three adults were injured when a garbage truck hit another vehicle in a New York City neighborhood.

The crash happened at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Bronx.

Police say a driver in a Chevrolet Malibu swerved to avoid a pothole and was rear-ended by the garbage truck.

A 3-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

The driver of the truck and two adults from the car were treated for minor injuries.

The truck driver remained at the scene and was not charged with a crime.

The name of the garbage pickup company is unknown. Commercial trash in New York City is picked up by private trash haulers, not the city’s sanitation department.