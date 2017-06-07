CENTREVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Police believe the remains of a child found in the garage of a vacant Illinois home had been there four years.
They are investigating the death as a homicide.
Centreville, Illinois, officers found the body Tuesday after a woman at a shelter in Las Vegas told police that her husband had killed their 6-year-old daughter before they moved. She said he placed the body in a garage in Centreville. She also said her husband, 34-year-old Jason Quate, forced her into sex trafficking over the past two years.
Officers found the small body wrapped in two blankets. Police in nearby Belleville are handling the investigation. They suspect the child was killed in 2013.
Quate is charged with sex trafficking in Las Vegas.