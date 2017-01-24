PLANO, Texas (AP) — A suburban Dallas police chief told law enforcement officers from across Texas that a slain detective knew how to connect with people “when they were in their darkest hour.”
Little Elm police Chief Rodney Harrison said at the funeral Tuesday of Detective Jerry Walker that the father of four understood the compassion of policing.
Harrison told mourners who gathered at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano that Walker epitomized the prized officer who can successfully resolve virtually any conflict or confrontation, no matter how volatile.
Walker, an 18-year veteran of the Little Elm department, was fatally shot Jan. 17 after responding to a report of a man outside a home armed with a long gun.
Most Read Stories
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Man struck, killed by Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley
- Trump administration taps 2 Washington state GOP legislators to help reshape EPA
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
A standoff ensued and the gunman later was found dead inside the home.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.