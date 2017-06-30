LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts says pop culture references can be the perfect way to make a legal point, but he warns they carry some risk.
Roberts discussed his role on the Supreme Court on Friday in Lancaster at a meeting of the Judicial Conference of the District of Columbia Circuit.
One of his two questioners was Chief Circuit Judge Merrick Garland, whose nomination as President Barack Obama’s pick to join Roberts on the court was scuttled by Republicans in the Senate.
Garland asked Roberts about references in oral argument and written decisions to comic book hero Spiderman, singer-songwriter Bob Dylan and punk pioneers The Clash.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- New Washington state budget would provide $7.3B more to public schools over four years
- Why Russell Wilson's improved health and lower weight may be the biggest Seahawks' story no one is talking about
- Seattle added more people last year than all of King County’s suburbs combined | FYI Guy
- Horizon Air cutting hundreds of flights this summer due to pilot shortage
The danger, Roberts says, is that Justice Stephen Breyer “may have no idea what you’re talking about.”