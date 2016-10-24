ST. GEORGE, Maine (AP) — U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts is upgrading his vacation home in Maine.

Roberts and his wife, Jane Roberts, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, purchased a second Hupper Island home in the town of St. George this month. The 1,560-square-foot, waterfront home is larger than the original home on abutting property that they bought in 2006.

Both properties were purchased from Steve Thomas, a former host of the TV show “This Old House.”

The chief justice and his family vacation at the home in the summer.

County records indicate the couple financed $1 million of the purchase price, which was not disclosed.

It’s unclear what the couple plans to do with the original home. Attorney James Brannan, who represented the Robertses in the transaction, declined to discuss details about the land deal.

___

This story has been corrected to show the last name of the attorney is Brannan, not Brannon.