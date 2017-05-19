LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are praising an 11-year-old boy who called police to report that his father had drugs in his luggage.
Lawrence Police Chief James Fitzpatrick said the boy also told officers on Wednesday that he had seen his father selling drugs earlier in the day.
Fitzpatrick called the boy “brave.”
Police say they found more than 200 grams of heroin and the powerful opioid fentanyl, with a street value of about $8,500, in the suitcase.
Most Read Stories
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- Seahawk Michael Bennett escalates criticism of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen arrested after alleged assault of Uber driver
- Chris Cornell, leading voice for Soundgarden and Seattle grunge, dies in suicide
- Dying mother-in-law’s newfound warmth presents dilemma | Dear Carolyn
Prosecutors say the father, 41-year-old Yamil Mercado, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of trafficking heroin and reckless endangerment of a child. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.
The boy is in the care of family members. The Department of Children and Families is investigating.