CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago woman faces a first-degree murder charge accusing her of starving her 2-month-old son to death in 2014.
Court records show that 22-year-old Shawnquail Minnis’ baby became so emaciated that medical workers could see facial bones and ribs through his skin.
Minnis was arrested Friday and ordered held on $2 million bond. Minnis is next scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Records show Jashawn McBride was born Sept. 13, 2014, weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces. The baby was pronounced dead about seven weeks later, weighing 4 pounds, 13 ounces.
Assistant public defender Toya Harvey called the two years between Jashawn’s death and charges “unusual.” Harvey says Minnis wasn’t questioned after the baby’s death and the family didn’t know charges were being considered until a few days ago.
