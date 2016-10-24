CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman accused of supplying her 14-year-old niece with a gun that was used in the killing of a teenage rival is facing trial on federal weapons charges.

Vandetta Redwood has denied giving the weapon to her niece, who is now 17 and is charged with murder in the April 2014 killing of 14-year-old Endia Martin.

But prosecutors say cellphone video shows an agitated Redwood yelling outside a home where a group of teenagers was preparing to settle a Facebook feud over a boy. They say Redwood handed the loaded weapon to her niece and told her to shoot Endia.

A 16-year-old girl was also wounded in the shooting.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2euWb3U ) that the trial of 35-year-old Redwood is set to begin Monday in Chicago.

