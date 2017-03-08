CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has visited New York to learn how it achieved long term success in reducing violent crime.

The ideas he returned with are aimed at increasing community trust in police rather than launching a major crackdown.

Johnson wants to use technology to get Chicago police officers out of their squad cars. He also wants to put new cadets in neighborhoods to walk the streets and talk to locals.

The early results from testing the technology idea have been encouraging, with crime reductions over the last month in two neighborhoods plagued by violence.

But solving Chicago’s crime problem is tough. The number of homicides surged to the highest in nearly two decades last year while murders solved by police fell to 26 percent.