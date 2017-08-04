CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the city will sue the federal government in defense of its status as a so-called sanctuary city.
Emanuel on Friday told “Connected to Chicago” on WLS-AM that the city will be in federal court Monday arguing grants can’t be withheld from cities the administration says aren’t cooperating enough with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. The interview will air Sunday.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced last month that local governments would lose Byrne Justice Assistance Grants if they do not give advance notice when immigrants in the country illegally are about to be released from custody. He also wants immigration agents to have access to local jails.
Officials say Chicago this year expects to receive $3.2 million in such grants. The money would mostly be used to buy police vehicles.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Don't light up charcoal grill: burn ban in effect amid Seattle's smoky haze
- 2 arrested after passenger on plane from Seattle notices man texting about exploiting children
- Seattle's heat wave, wildfire haze could linger into next week, weather service says
- ‘There’s no room for fighting in football’: Why Seahawks’ training camp fight crossed the line | Larry Stone
During the interview, Emanuel said the city will not pick between its values and strengthening the police department.