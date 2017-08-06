CHICAGO (AP) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Chicago will keep fighting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies with a federal lawsuit alleging it’s illegal for the federal government to withhold public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities.
Emanuel said Sunday that Chicago won’t “be blackmailed” into changing its values as a welcoming city. The lawsuit will be filed Monday.
Chicago officials say there are new qualifications for a public safety grant requiring cities to share information with federal immigration authorities. City officials allege they’re unconstitutional.
Chicago received about $2.3 million in such grants last year, which have been used for buying police vehicles.
Most Read Stories
- Aggressive mountain goats in Olympic National Park: how to help decide their fate
- Ex-UW rowers charged with filming, sharing video of sex with women
- U.S. Attorney General Sessions criticizes Washington state’s legal marijuana system
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
- Is the air as unhealthy as it looks?
Chicago is being helped by two outside law firms on a pro bono basis.
Federal officials have threatened to withhold federal funding for sanctuary cities, saying they don’t comply with federal laws.