CHICAGO (AP) — A 14-year-old boy charged in the sexual assault of a Chicago teenager that was streamed live on Facebook is scheduled to appear in juvenile court.

The teen’s hearing is set for Monday morning. The boy was arrested over the weekend by Chicago police on felony charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for a 15-year-old boy and police say they expect other juveniles and one adult to be charged.

Police say the 15-year-old girl was lured by one of the suspects into a residence in the North Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side and sexually assaulted. Police say the assault was watched by about 40 Facebook viewers and that none of them alerted police.