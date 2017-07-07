HOUSTON — Two Houston women have been arrested in what authorities say was a sex-trafficking operation involving a 14-year-old girl lured through social media to Texas from Chicago.
The girl, now in the care of authorities, had been advertised on online sex sites as a 19-year-old but drew police attention for resembling a young documented runaway.
Harris County Constable Mark Herman says undercover detectives responding to the ad arranged a meeting at a north Houston motel Thursday, rescued the girl and arrested 20-year-old Teresa Henry and 24-year-old Centurrie Garrett. Both have extensive criminal records.
Henry is jailed on charges of human trafficking and compelling prostitution of a minor. Garrett is held on a prostitution charge. Herman says Garrett had a 6-week-old baby with her at the time of her arrest.
