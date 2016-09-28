CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Teachers Union has set an Oct. 11 strike date if the union fails to reach a contract agreement with Chicago Public Schools.

Saying it’s time to move contract talks along, union president Karen Lewis said teachers will “withhold our labor” if an agreement isn’t reached by that date. She wouldn’t say if they are close to an agreement.

The union’s approximately 25,000 members walked out in 2012 for 10 days and staged a one-day walkout in April.

Union vice president Jesse Sharkey said in addition to pay, the union’s stance is partially motivated by cuts in school staffing, including librarians, and services such as special education experts.

Public schools CEO Forrest Claypool says the cash-strapped district will do everything possible to prevent disruption of the school year.