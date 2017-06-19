CHICAGO (AP) — A visibly angry judge has ordered a Chicago man charged in a shooting at a South Side school playground to be held in jail without bond.

Two children were injured in the shooting Friday afternoon outside Warren Elementary School, where classmates were having a picnic.

The stern words from Cook County Judge Peggy Chiampas came during a hearing Sunday. Prosecutors allege 19-year-old Raekwon Hudson was one of three gang members who opened fire on rival gang members outside the playground.

Hudson and two juveniles are charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

At Hudson’s hearing, Chiampas lashed out, complaining that children can’t even enjoy a picnic without fear of being shot by armed gang members.