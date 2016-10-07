CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Police Department plans to unveil a new draft policy regarding officers’ use of force amid criticism after an officer fatally shot a teenager 16 times.
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the plan will be presented at a news conference Friday. He says the proposal will undergo a 45-day public comment period. Guglielmi tells the Chicago Tribune that the changes emphasize the “sanctity of life.”
The draft policy comes about a month after the department started mandatory de-escalation training to help officers better assess how to respond to complex and tense situations. The department also has expanded its use of body cameras. The efforts are among several reforms following the fatal shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald.
The department also is subject to a U.S. Department of Justice investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Archbishop Murphy now 3-0 in forfeits after Granite Falls opts not to play
- Ferry crashes into Bainbridge Island ferry dock, sailings canceled; expect delays
- Redhook’s owner lays off half of Woodinville brewery production staff
- Donald Trump’s slip in polls worries GOP about congressional races
- Seattle company looks for recruits who will work for a Tesla Model 3
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.