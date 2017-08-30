CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is set for a kidney transplant.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Johnson is scheduled to arrive at Rush University Medical Center at 6 a.m. Wednesday for the surgery later in the morning. Guglielmi says that Johnson’s surgeon will have a news conference on Thursday to discuss the operation and the operation on Johnson’s 25-year-old son who is donating one of his kidneys to his father.

Johnson disclosed in January after suffering a public dizzy spell that he has battled for decades a potentially life-threatening inflammation of his kidneys and was on a waiting list for a kidney transplant.

Johnson is expected to be back working at police headquarters within three to five weeks.