CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago police officer has been shot in an incident on the city’s West Side.

In a tweet, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL’-mee) says a suspect in the Friday incident in the West Garfield Park neighborhood also has been wounded.

Guglielmi said the officer has been taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. Guglielmi says Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was going to Loyola.

Guglielmi did not give the officer’s condition. The status of the wounded suspect also hasn’t been given.

Authorities have not revealed what led to the shootings.