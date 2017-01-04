CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say they are investigating a video circulating on social media that shows several people beating a man at a residence.
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference Wednesday that four suspects are in custody. Formal charges have not been filed.
Johnson says the victim, who has “mental health challenges,” is recovering.
Johnson calls the video “sickening,” and Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin says the suspects made “stupid decisions.”
Most Read Stories
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Seahawks signing veteran return man Devin Hester to help replace Tyler Lockett
- Driver arrested after pedestrian fatally struck near Green Lake
Officers were called to a residence on the city’s West Side Tuesday evening where they found signs of a struggle and damaged property.
Videos of the alleged incident were posted on social media. Police say it is too soon to make a determination if the attack was racially motivated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.