CHICAGO (AP) — Police say “free samples” of tainted heroin may have resulted in the hospitalization of at least eight people in Chicago over the weekend due to overdoses.
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says no deaths have been reported due to the adulterated heroin. However, he announced Monday that a woman is being held as a person of interest in the distribution of the drugs.
Johnson says police are also searching for a man who was seen distributing drugs from his vehicle in the South Shore neighborhood.
Johnson says it’s uncommon to see as many drug overdoses as were reported Saturday. He says that is what brought the case to the attention of authorities.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle City Council approves income tax on the wealthy
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Suicidal man doused in gasoline catches fire after police use Taser on him
- WSU gets costly lesson in theft of hard drive with more than 1 million people's personal data
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
Chicago police are working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to investigate the overdoses.