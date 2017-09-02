CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has left the hospital three days after undergoing a kidney transplant.
Johnson was discharged on Saturday afternoon. On Wednesday, doctors removed a kidney from Johnson’s son and then transplanted into the 57-year-old Johnson.
A day after the surgery, doctors said it went smoothly and that both Johnson and his 25-year-old son, Daniel Johnson, were doing well.
Johnson disclosed in January that he had suffered from a serious inflation of his kidneys for decades and was on a transplant list.
Johnson is expected to be out of the office for three to five weeks.