CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say four people were shot to death and one was critically injured at a home on the city’s far South Side.
Officer Jose Estrada with the police department said officers responded at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday to a call that someone had been shot.
When they arrived, four people were dead and the fifth was critically injured. A 2-year-old child was not injured.
Estrada said police do not yet know exactly when the people were shot, the circumstances of the shooting or the names of the victims. He says no arrests have been made.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown reflects poorly on him and Seahawks | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defends fake punt call, says team will have to wait to see if Jon Ryan can return next week
- Suspect in Mount Vernon officer’s shooting had avoided life sentence in 1998 plea deal VIEW
- Mount Vernon officer in 'very critical' condition at Harborview; shooting suspect, 2 others in custody WATCH
- Bird drops salmon on Seattle power lines, knocks out power
The shootings come near the end of the deadliest years in recent history in Chicago, where there have been more than 700 homicides.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.