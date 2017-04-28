CHICAGO (AP) — The head of security at Chicago’s airports has been fired, just weeks after a passenger was dragged from a United Airlines plane by security officers at O’Hare International Airport.
The Department of Aviation said in a statement Thursday that Jeffrey Redding “has been terminated from his duties” at O’Hare and Midway airports. No reason was given.
Redding wasn’t immediately available for comment late Thursday.
Redding was overseeing the investigation into the forcible removal of 69-year-old physician David Dao from the United plane by three of his officers April 9. Dao has agreed an undisclosed settlement with the airline. Dao’s lawyer said Thursday that the settlement averts any lawsuit against Chicago officials.
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the first round
- Highway 99 tolling: Here's how much you could pay, according to new analysis
- Offer help to daughter every which way; it may build a bond | Dear Carolyn
Separately, the Chicago Tribune recently reported that Redding was fired from his previous job for sexual harassment in 2015.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.