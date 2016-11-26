CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police sergeant who fatally shot a 19-year-old man in the back during a foot chase this week has been stripped of his police powers.
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced Saturday that the officer would be relieved of police powers pending an independent review board’s investigation.
Chicago police said the sergeant was responding to a call of a battery on the city’s South Side on Wednesday before he shot and killed Kajuan Raye of Dolton.
The sergeant reported the man pointed a gun at him twice. But police didn’t find a weapon and Raye’s relatives say he wasn’t armed.
Most Read Stories
- One of the oldest, biggest pines in the Pacific Northwest is dead
- Complete Apple Cup coverage: Washington 45, Washington State 17 | #6 Huskies dominate #23 Cougars, win Pac-12 North championship
- ‘Hawk House’ goes dark: Seahawks-themed Christmas light show too much for quiet Kirkland neighborhood VIEW
- How Friday's Black Lives Matter protest in Seattle unfolded
- Huskies roll early, rout Cougars in Apple Cup VIEW
Johnson said in a statement that he has “concerns about this incident and feel this decision is in the best interest of the department and the people of Chicago.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.