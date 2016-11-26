CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police sergeant who fatally shot a 19-year-old man in the back during a foot chase this week has been stripped of his police powers.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced Saturday that the officer would be relieved of police powers pending an independent review board’s investigation.

Chicago police said the sergeant was responding to a call of a battery on the city’s South Side on Wednesday before he shot and killed Kajuan Raye of Dolton.

The sergeant reported the man pointed a gun at him twice. But police didn’t find a weapon and Raye’s relatives say he wasn’t armed.

Johnson said in a statement that he has “concerns about this incident and feel this decision is in the best interest of the department and the people of Chicago.”