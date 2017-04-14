CHICAGO (AP) — A man whose conviction in a double murder case was based on suspect evidence has been released from custody after more than 20 years.
Roberto Almodovar walked out of a Chicago jail Friday afternoon. His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, says he’s now with his family at the Chicago residence where he grew up and where he was arrested in 1994.
Almodovar was released hours after a Cook County judge dismissed the charges against him and his co-defendant, William Negron, who remains imprisoned on another murder conviction.
State’s Attorney Kim Foxx agreed to drop the case against Almodovar earlier this week.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- Will the last middle-class person leaving Seattle turn out the lights? | FYI Guy
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Seattle neglected to collect $3.4M payment for affordable housing as two skyscrapers were built
- Report: Seahawks would trade Marshawn Lynch to Raiders if he gets a new deal in Oakland
The two were convicted with evidence gathered by now-retired Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara. He’s since been accused of coercing witnesses, and a state appellate court ruled Almodovar’s case deserved closer scrutiny.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.