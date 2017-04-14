CHICAGO (AP) — A man whose conviction in a double murder case was based on suspect evidence has been released from custody after more than 20 years.

Roberto Almodovar walked out of a Chicago jail Friday afternoon. His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, says he’s now with his family at the Chicago residence where he grew up and where he was arrested in 1994.

Almodovar was released hours after a Cook County judge dismissed the charges against him and his co-defendant, William Negron, who remains imprisoned on another murder conviction.

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx agreed to drop the case against Almodovar earlier this week.

The two were convicted with evidence gathered by now-retired Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara. He’s since been accused of coercing witnesses, and a state appellate court ruled Almodovar’s case deserved closer scrutiny.