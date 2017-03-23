CHICAGO (AP) — Census data show the Chicago region lost more residents than any other U.S. metropolitan area last year, a drop coinciding with other Midwestern cities experiencing declines as the South and Southwest regions saw gains.

Two Texas metropolitan areas surrounding Dallas and Houston reported the biggest numeric increases between July 2015 and July 2016.

Experts say the reasons for the shifts are complex.

Some families cite concerns about crime and schools. While demographers say the bigger picture from Thursday’s data could be the reanimation of a trend that paused during the recession — of Americans on the move from the Snow Belt to the suburbs of big cities, and to the Sun Belt.

Illinois’ Cook County had the biggest annual population drop while Arizona’s Maricopa County had the highest.