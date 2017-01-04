CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors have reached verdicts in a major Chicago federal trial of six Hobos street gang members.
Federal court spokeswoman Julie Hodek said the verdicts would be announced at 3 p.m. local time.
The verdicts followed a three-month trial of accused Hobos boss Gregory “Bowlegs” Chester, hitman Paris Poe and four others on charges of a racketeering conspiracy that included nine murders.
It comes at the end of a particularly bloody year in Chicago, where police blame gang rivalries for most of the 762 homicides. That’s the most homicides in two decades.
