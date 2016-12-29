CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors haven’t indicated if they’re close to a verdict in the major racketeering conspiracy trial of six alleged leaders of Chicago’s Hobos street gang.
The panelists are scheduled to resume deliberations Thursday, the fourth day, in U.S. District Court in Chicago.
The presiding judge replied to a note from jurors late Wednesday about gun exhibits and directed them to a flash drive in the jury room that contains photos of guns that prosecutors say were used in a Hobos robbery. The note offered no clues about how deliberations are going.
Prosecutors say the conspiracy included the fatal shootings of two government informants and seven other people. The defendants include purported Hobos boss Gregory Chester and accused gang hit man Paris Poe.
If convicted, they could face life in prison.
