CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors at a Chicago street-gang trial are heading into a third day of deliberations on whether six alleged Hobos leaders are guilty of a racketeering conspiracy that includes nine murders.
They will resume going through three months of testimony Wednesday at Chicago’s federal courthouse.
A judge Tuesday refused one juror’s request to be dismissed. He indicated he has already made up his mind and that deliberating further would be a waste of time. His comments could signal disagreement among jurors.
There’s been a spike in violence in Chicago this year, including more than 750 homicides.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- ‘Star Wars’ actor Carrie Fisher, known for acerbic comic flair, dies at 60
- Boeing reinvents the 777 assembly line while production cranks on
Chicago police cited gangs in reporting more than 50 shootings and 11 deaths during the long Christmas holiday weekend. A police statement said most of the shootings involved gangs targeting rivals at holiday gatherings.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.