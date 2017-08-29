CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago is changing course and now wants to implement reforms of its police under federal court supervision.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan appeared together at a news conference Tuesday to announce the change in approach. The officials are seeking court oversight by filing a new lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Chicago.
The legal move comes months after the city said it had a draft deal with the Trump administration to carry out reforms without a role for the courts. That agreement drew sharp criticism from activists who said bids to reform the city’s 12,000-officer force couldn’t possibly work without close court scrutiny.
A damning Justice Department report in January found deep-rooted civil rights violations by police, including a tendency to use excessive force.
